November 2, 2023 at 21 h 20 min
The Canadian Press
Winnipeg’s Collaros, Toronto’s Kelly lead CFL Divisional All-Stars

TORONTO — Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros and Toronto’s Chad Kelly were named quarterbacks of the CFL’s Divisional All-Star teams Thursday.

Collaros, who has won the last two CFL outstanding player awards, is one of 11 Blue Bombers on the West Division squad.

Running back Brady Oliveira, the CFL’s rushing leader, is named a divisional all-star for the first time. The Winnipeg native is the West finalist for this year’s outstanding player award.

Winnipeg receivers Dalton Schoen and Nic Demski were also named to the squad, along with Calgary star wideout Reggie Begelton and a pair of B.C. Lions receivers in Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins.

Lions defensive end Mathieu Betts, who set a record for sacks by a Canadian this season with 18, leads the West’s defence.

Kelly, the East’s finalist as outstanding player after his first full CFL season, is one of 14 Argos on the East Division team.

He’s joined on offence by running back A.J. Ouellette and receivers DaVaris Daniels and Damonte Coxie.

Montreal’s Austin Mack, Hamilton’s Tim White and Ottawa’s Justin Hardy are the other receivers.

The 2023 CFL All-Stars will be announced next Wednesday.

2023 DIVISION ALL-STARS

East Division

Quarterback — Chad Kelly (Toronto)

Running Back — AJ Ouellette (Toronto)

Receivers — DaVaris Daniels (Toronto), Austin Mack (Montreal), Tim White (Hamilton), Damonte Coxie (Toronto), Justin Hardy (Ottawa)

Centre — Darius Ciraco (Toronto)

Guards — Brandon Revenberg (Hamilton), Ryan Hunter (Toronto)

Offensive Tackles — Dejon Allen (Toronto), Nick Callender (Montreal)

Defensive Ends — Folarin Orimolade (Toronto), Bryce Carter (Ottawa)

Defensive Tackles — Casey Sayles (Hamilton), Mustafa Johnson (Montreal)

Linebackers — Wynton McManis (Toronto), Tyrice Beverette (Montreal)

Defensive Backs — Adarius Pickett (Toronto), Qwan’tez Stiggers (Toronto), Brandin Dandridge (Ottawa), Robertson Daniel (Toronto), Wesley Sutton (Montreal), Marc-Antoine Dequoy (Montreal)

Kicker — Boris Bede (Toronto)

Punter — Richie Leone (Ottawa)

Special Teams — Javon Leake (Toronto)

West Division

Quarterback — Zach Collaros (Winnipeg)

Running Back — Brady Oliveira (Winnipeg)

Receivers — Dalton Schoen (Winnipeg), Keon Hatcher (B.C.), Reggie Begelton (Calgary), Alexander Hollins (B.C.), Nic Demski (Winnipeg)

Centre — Sean McEwen (Calgary)

Guards — Patrick Neufeld (Winnipeg), Sukh Chungh (B.C.)

Offensive Tackles — Jermarcus Hardrick (Winnipeg), Stanley Bryant (Winnipeg)

Defensive Ends — Mathieu Betts (B.C.), Willie Jefferson (Winnipeg)

Defensive Tackles — Mike Rose (Calgary), Woody Baron (B.C.)

Linebackers — Micah Awe (Calgary), Larry Dean (Saskatchewan)

Defensive Backs — Emmanuel Rugamba (B.C.), Demerio Houston (Winnipeg), Garry Peters (B.C.), TJ Lee (B.C.), Evan Holm (Winnipeg), Brandon Alexander (Winnipeg)

Kicker — Sean Whyte (B.C.)

Punter — Adam Korsak (Saskatchewan)

Special Teams — Mario Alford (Saskatchewan)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

