Winter storm expected in Ontario and Nova Scotia, extreme cold hits the Prairies

February 18, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Winter storm expected in Ontario and Nova Scotia, extreme cold hits the Prairies

Areas north and southwest of Toronto are bracing for more wintery conditions.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for communities in the peninsula southwest of Toronto, with wind chills expected to be around minus 30.

North of the Ontario capital, a snow squall warning has been issued, with communities seeing anywhere from 15 to 70 centimetres of snow.

In Nova Scotia, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings, with much of the province expected to see westerly winds gusting around 90 kilometres an hour.

On the Prairies, extreme cold warnings have been issued for all of Saskatchewan, as well as much of Alberta and Manitoba.

Wind chills around minus 40 are expected throughout the three provinces, with Environment Canada saying things could get even colder in Saskatchewan and Manitoba at times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

After 15 years at the helm, can Schreiner lead the Ontario Greens to a breakthrough?

KITCHENER, Ont. — There was a moment in 2023 when it seemed possible the man who had become practically…

Alcohol-related deaths rose 18 per cent during pandemic: report
Ontario News

Alcohol-related deaths rose 18 per cent during pandemic: report

TORONTO — Alcohol-related deaths rose about 18 per cent during the pandemic, according to a study that points to the harm of making…

Meet Poppy, an oil spill-sniffing dog and a scientific trailblazer
Ontario News

Meet Poppy, an oil spill-sniffing dog and a scientific trailblazer

Poppy, a six-year-old springer spaniel with floppy brown ears and a tail that never seems to stop wagging,…