With world events on her mind, Canada’s Gollish plans to run for peace on Sunday

TORONTO — It has been difficult for Canadian runner Sasha Gollish to concentrate on her usual preparation for this weekend’s TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Recent world events — most notably the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas nearly a week ago — have been on her mind.

“I’m Jewish and there has been a lot of unrest for a long time, but in the last six days it has really been heightened. It’s a privilege to know that you have safety in the ability to run,” Gollish said. “So on Sunday, I’m going to step up on the course and I’m going to run for peace.

“I’m going to run for peace in Israel and in Gaza, and think about all of the people that don’t necessarily have the choice or the safety to leave their homes Sunday morning when I do.”

Gollish, a 41-year-old engineer with a PhD, came out of retirement at 32 after a decade away from running and has since competed for Canada at several global events.

She finished 61st at the world championship last August with a season-best time of two hours 45 minutes nine seconds. Gollish has also eclipsed several masters records including the world indoor and Canadian outdoor records in the 1,500 metres.

Last year in Toronto, Gollish was eighth overall (2:31:40) and third among Canadian women in her hometown race.

“I think sometimes we take for granted the safety that we have, particularly in the city of Toronto,” she said. “Yes, every city has its challenges.

“But with what’s going on in Israel, what’s going on in Ukraine, what’s going on globally, it really is a reminder what a privilege it is to live in such a wonderful city and such a wonderful country and to actually feel safe.”

Over 25,000 runners from 78 countries are expected to participate in the finale of the Canada Running Series.

The race has served as the Athletics Canada national marathon championship since 2017.

Gollish said the steady stream of international news developments has impacted her sleep schedule in recent days.

“My stress levels are up and my body is trying to take care of itself the best that it can,” she said. “But it’s also a reminder that there is definitely a heaviness and a stress in my life which is not surprising given the events that are going on in the world.”

The race weekend also includes 5K, half marathon and wheelchair marathon events.

The competition will also have a home-race feel for Dayna Pidhoresky, a 36-year-old Vancouver resident who grew up in Windsor, Ont., about a four-hour drive west of Toronto.

She won here in 2019 with a personal best of 2:29:03 that qualified her for the Tokyo Olympics. Pidhoresky was seventh last year in 2:30:58.

Shin splints have been an issue of late, but Pidhoresky said she’s hoping to better her PB.

“I can’t give my full potential here but I still think I can do something special on race day,” she said. “So that’s where I think my experience on this course will come in handy.”

Kenya’s Elvis Cheboi and Adugna Takele and Yohans Mekasha of Ethiopia are some of the men’s headliners.

Afera Godfay, Waganesh Mekasha and Foyiza Jemal Amid — all from Ethiopia — are among the women’s favourites.

The marathon and half-marathon start line is in the downtown core on University Avenue.

Runners will eventually head out to the city’s west end before moving east to the Beach neighbourhood and then back downtown to the finish on Bay Street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

