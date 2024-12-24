WJC pre-tournament roundup: McKenna scores twice as Canada clips Czechia 3-2

OTTAWA — Gavin McKenna’s second goal of the game, scored at 17:31 of the third period, snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted Canada to a 3-2 exhibition win over Czechia at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Bradly Nadeau also scored for Canada and Matthew Schaefer chipped in with two assists as the World Junior Championship hosts finished pre-tournament play with a 3-0 record.

Dominik Petr and Jiri Felcman scored for Czechia, which was outshot 39-23 but got a superb game from goaltender Michael Hrabel.

Canada’s first game in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship is on Boxing Day against Finland, followed by a Friday game against Latvia. Czechia will face Switzerland in its tournament opener on Thursday, then play Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Elsewhere in pre-tournament play on Monday:

—

UNITED STATES 5 FINLAND 2

CORNWALL, Ont. — The United States broke open a close game with four goals in the second period and coasted to a 5-2 win over Finland at Cornwall Civic Complex.

Ryan Leonard, Joe Willis, Zeev Buium, Austin Burnevik and Carey Terrance scored for the Americans, who went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Kasper Halttunen scored both goals for Finland which went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The U.S. outshot Finland 30-18

—

SWEDEN 11 GERMANY 1

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Victor Eklund and David Edstrom each scored twice as Sweden whipped Germany 11-1 at CAA Arena.

Rasmus Bergqvist, Herman Traff, Tom Willander, Wilhelm Hallquisth, Felix Unger Sorum, Otto Stenberg and Felix Nilsson also scored for the Swedes, who outshot Germany 43-17, and led 2-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third.

Oskar Vuollet, Theo Lindstein and Nilsson all chipped in with two assists for Sweden.

Sweden went 4-for-6 on the power play.

Carlos Handel scored for Germany, which went 0-for-3 on the power play.

—

SWITZERLAND 5 LATVIA 1

ARNPRIOR, Ont. — After a scoreless first period, Switzerland scored three unanswered goals in the second and then coasted to a 5-1 win over Latvia at the Nick Smith Centre.

Ludvig Johnson, Jan Dorthe, Basile Sansonnens, Lars Steiner and Jamiro Reber scored for the Swiss, who outshot Latvia 43-27.

Olivers Murnieks scored for Latvia, which went 0-for-7 on the power play. Switzerland went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.