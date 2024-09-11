Woman, 33, found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Region police are investigating after a woman was left in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say they were notified of a shooting in the area of Mississauga Road and Queen Elizabeth Way at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene they say they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman was taken to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

They say the suspects in the shooting had already fled the scene before police arrived.

Peel police are asking the public for any information that would help their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.