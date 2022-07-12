Woman, 40, charged in human trafficking investigation: Toronto police

July 11, 2022 at 21 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a 40-year-old woman has been charged in an ongoing human trafficking investigation. 

Police say the investigation began in April, when they received reports that a woman was allegedly recruiting Mexican nationals by promising them work and housing in Canada. 

Upon their arrival in the country, police say the woman allegedly stole the victims’ travel documents, exploited their immigration status in Canada, facilitated the victim’s employment and “significantly garnished” their wages, and allegedly assaulted and threatened one of the victims. 

Police say officers executed two search warrants in Toronto on July 6 and arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

She is facing multiple charges including three counts of trafficking and one count of assault. 

Police have spoken to more than 40 potential witnesses and victims, but investigators say there may be more victims. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022. 

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

