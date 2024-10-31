Woman, 65, charged after school bus fatally struck child in Vaughan, Ont.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — A woman has been charged after a school bus in Vaughan, Ont., fatally struck a child in June.

York Regional Police say the incident happened on June 19 in the area of Kleinburg Summit Way and Pierre Berton Boulevard.

Police say a school bus struck a six-year-old boy and he was pronounced dead.

They say the driver remained at the scene.

A 65-year-old woman from Vaughan was charged on Tuesday with dangerous operation causing death.

Anyone with more information about the case is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.