Woman, 71, dead after Windsor, Ont., apartment fire: police

WINDSOR, Ont. — Police in Windsor, Ont., are investigating an apartment fire that left one person dead in the city’s west end early this morning.

Police say emergency crews were called around 7 a.m. to a fire at a ground-floor apartment on Sandwich Street.

They say firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police say a 71-year-old woman was found inside and taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

They say the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the force’s arson unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.