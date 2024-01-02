Woman allegedly bites cops, tosses bottles at passing cars in NYE arrest: police

January 2, 2024 at 16 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
CALEDON, Ont. — An Ontario woman has been charged after police allege she threw bottles at cars while standing in the middle of a rural highway on New Year’s Eve and then bit two officers during her arrest.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called on Sunday around 3 p.m. to reports of an intoxicated person throwing bottles at cars and people while standing on Highway 50 south of Highway 9, in Caledon, Ont., northwest of Toronto. 

Police say the woman had a dog with her that had allegedly bitten a person who had stopped to help.

OPP say the woman was combative and the dog was aggressive when officers arrived. 

They say three officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest, including two who were allegedly bitten by the woman. 

Police say a 29-year-old woman from Loretto, Ont., has been charged with mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and public intoxication. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024. 

