Woman charged in alleged abduction of her eight-year-old son in Windsor: police

June 14, 2024 at 17 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Woman charged in alleged abduction of her eight-year-old son in Windsor: police

WINDSOR, Ont. — Police in Windsor, Ont., say a woman has been charged in the alleged abduction of her eight-year-old son.

Investigators say the alleged abduction was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday, when they say the woman convinced her son to come with her after school by offering him gifts and dinner.

They say the woman does not have custody of the boy.

Police say they were able to make contact with the woman quickly and convince her to bring her son back safely.

They say she was arrested around 6 p.m. and charged with abduction by a parent.

Police say the suspect is 40 years old.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Red Lobster Canada to ask court to recognize stalking horse bid, OK sales process
Ontario News

Red Lobster Canada to ask court to recognize stalking horse bid, OK sales process

TORONTO — Red Lobster Canada will ask an Ontario court next week to recognize a stalking horse bid…