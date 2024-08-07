Woman charged with murder after human remains, chemicals found at Toronto apartment

August 6, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say they’ve charged a 22-year-old woman with first-degree murder after human remains and chemicals were allegedly found in an apartment in June.

Police say on June 27, officers responded to a call at an apartment west of the city where they allegedly found biological remains and chemicals.

They say that testing by Ontario Forensic Pathology Services confirmed the biological remains were human, and the homicide unit then took over the investigation.

Police say the remains have been identified as those of 40-year-old Selvin Paz Mejia, of Honduras.

They say a 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

