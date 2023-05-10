Woman dead after early morning west-end condo shooting: Toronto police

May 10, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Police say a woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a condo in Toronto’s west end. 

Toronto police say officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a condo in the area of Manitoba Street and Legion Road. 

They say residents called building security and reported hearing a “violent interaction” followed by the sound of a loud bang. 

Police say security found a woman who had been shot in the building.

They say the woman died at the scene and the homicide unit is investigating. 

Police say a man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene before officers arrived. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023. 

