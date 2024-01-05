Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don’t respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 21-year-old woman found in a Thunder Bay home after it says officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.

Thunder Bay police got the call at 2 a.m. on Dec. 30 from a home on Ray Boulevard, the Special Investigations Unit said in a release.

The unit said officers did not go to the home after receiving the initial call.

When police got a second 911 call, also from the house, to “cancel” the call for service, officers again did not respond, the watchdog said.

A third 911 call was made from the house to indicate the woman was dead, and only then did officers respond.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Thunder Bay police said they are “continuing to investigate the death and review the circumstances of the incident.”

The service added it is co-operating with the Special Investigations Unit as its investigation moves forward. It would not provide any more information, including whether anyone has been charged, citing the police watchdog’s involvement.

A spokesperson for the unit said it’s early in the investigation and more information will be released “in due course.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.