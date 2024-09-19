Woman dead after vehicle crashes with school bus in Thunder Bay, no kids hurt

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a woman is dead after her vehicle crashed with a school bus in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Investigators say no students on the bus were hurt.

Police say the crash took place just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

They say the woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

A section of the road where the crash took place was closed for much of the day but was expected to reopen later on Thursday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.