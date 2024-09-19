Woman dead after vehicle crashes with school bus in Thunder Bay, no kids hurt

September 19, 2024 at 18 h 54 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Woman dead after vehicle crashes with school bus in Thunder Bay, no kids hurt

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a woman is dead after her vehicle crashed with a school bus in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Investigators say no students on the bus were hurt.

Police say the crash took place just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

They say the woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

A section of the road where the crash took place was closed for much of the day but was expected to reopen later on Thursday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Climate, food security, Arctic among Canada’s intelligence priorities, Ottawa says
Ontario News

Climate, food security, Arctic among Canada’s intelligence priorities, Ottawa says

OTTAWA — The pressing issues of climate change and food security join more familiar ones like violent…