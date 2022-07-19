Woman dead, man critically injured in crash on Highway 401 west of Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a woman has died and a man is in critical condition after an SUV plowed into the back of a transport truck on Highway 401 west of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision took place just before 4 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes of the highway in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV is in critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

OPP say the crash closed the eastbound express lanes, causing traffic backups in the collector lanes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.