August 28, 2024 at 14 h 33 min
The Canadian Press
Woman dead, man injured after house fire in Toronto

TORONTO — A woman is dead and a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire that broke out at a home in Toronto just after midnight.

Police say officers responded to reports of a house on fire in the area of College Street and Dovercourt Road at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday.

They say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say an investigation is ongoing.

The city’s fire chief says fire investigators will work with Toronto police and the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

