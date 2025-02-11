Woman dies in Hamilton police custody, provincial watchdog investigating

February 11, 2025 at 18 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
Woman dies in Hamilton police custody, provincial watchdog investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman while she was in Hamilton police custody.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers arrested the woman on Monday for alleged “failure to comply offences” and she was put in a cell at a police station.

The watchdog says she was found in medical distress at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital and pronounced dead there.

The SIU says an autopsy has been scheduled and several investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SIU.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

