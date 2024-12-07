Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton

HAMILTON — A woman is facing nearly 100 charges in the deaths of five dogs and the distress of two dozen other canines at a Hamilton boarding service.

Ontario’s solicitor general says 96 charges have been laid against the woman under the province’s animal welfare legislation.

The province says the charges stem from concerns about the care provided at a dog-boarding business.

It says five dogs died and 24 others were in distress.

The charges were laid on Nov. 15 and the woman is set to appear in provincial offences court in Hamilton on Jan. 15.

The province says cruelty to any animal is “not tolerated” and should always be reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.