Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda: Air Canada

March 11, 2024 at 20 h 59 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda: Air Canada

TORONTO — Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after the woman went into premature labour and gave birth mid-flight. 

In a written statement, the airline says the flight from St. Lucia to Toronto last week diverted to Bermuda when a passenger went into premature labour. 

Before the plane could land, the airline says the woman delivered her baby with the help of two doctors who happened to be on board and volunteered their help. 

The statement says the Air Canada Rouge flight was met by medics who brought the customer and her baby to a local hospital in stable condition. 

The airline says, “We understand the mother and child are in healthy condition.”

Air Canada is thanking the doctors who helped and praising the crew’s professionalism.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,769.22, up 31.69…

Ontario truck driver denied bail after he allegedly flees from police again
Ontario News

Ontario truck driver denied bail after he allegedly flees from police again

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they have laid nearly 20 charges against a man after he allegedly fled…