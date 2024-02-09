Woman left with ‘life-altering’ injuries after dog attack; police seeking two dogs

Toronto police say they are looking for two large dogs and their owner after an attack that left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.

Police say they responded to an animal complaint in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a woman was waiting at a bus stop when she was attacked by two off-leash dogs.

Investigators say the woman tried to defend herself with a personal shopping cart but the dogs dragged her to the ground and kept attacking her.

They say the woman managed to hide in a passerby’s vehicle, and was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say someone followed the dogs and saw them attack a cyclist and try to attack a resident in their yard, as well as a TTC Wheel-Trans operator who was able to close the doors in time.

The dogs are described as black and white with a larger build.

Police have released an image and say there is a concern for public safety.