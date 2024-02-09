Woman left with ‘life-altering’ injuries after dog attack; police seeking two dogs

February 9, 2024 at 17 h 32 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Woman left with ‘life-altering’ injuries after dog attack; police seeking two dogs

Toronto police say they are looking for two large dogs and their owner after an attack that left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.

Police say they responded to an animal complaint in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a woman was waiting at a bus stop when she was attacked by two off-leash dogs.

Investigators say the woman tried to defend herself with a personal shopping cart but the dogs dragged her to the ground and kept attacking her.

They say the woman managed to hide in a passerby’s vehicle, and was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say someone followed the dogs and saw them attack a cyclist and try to attack a resident in their yard, as well as a TTC Wheel-Trans operator who was able to close the doors in time.

The dogs are described as black and white with a larger build.

Police have released an image and say there is a concern for public safety.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Algoma Steel says five workers sent to hospital after casthouse incident
Ontario News

Algoma Steel says five workers sent to hospital after casthouse incident

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Algoma Steel Group Inc. says five workers were taken to hospital after an…

Indigo faced ‘challenging’ 2023 and will take some time to recover: CEO
Ontario News

Indigo faced ‘challenging’ 2023 and will take some time to recover: CEO

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s chief executive says the retailer's last year has been "challenging"…