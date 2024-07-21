Woman struck in Toronto and her unborn baby die despite live-saving measures: TPS

July 21, 2024 at 0 h 15 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby are dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

Police say the 42-year-old woman was hit late Thursday afternoon as she was using a crosswalk on Queen Street East.

The 70-year-old driver remained at the scene.

The woman was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police say life-saving measures were performed to deliver the infant, but the baby died on Friday.

They say the investigation is ongoing and are asking for anyone with security of dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

