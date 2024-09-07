Woman wanted for murder in fatal Toronto shooting: police

The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation related to a shooting that left one dead last Sunday in the city’s west end.

Officers responded to a shooting call on September 1 at around 6 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road area.

They found the victim with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Brampton.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old woman from Toronto, wanted for first-degree murder.

Police are calling on anyone with information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.