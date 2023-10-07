Woman who was returned from Syria prison camp faces terrorism charge

October 6, 2023 at 23 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A 29-year-old woman who was among a group of women and children returned to Canada in April after years in a Syrian prison camp has been charged with a terrorism-related offence.

RCMP say the charge was laid following an investigation by the force’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

Four Canadian women and 10 children landed in Montreal in April after being held for years at the al-Roj camp, with three of the women arrested upon arrival and released on conditions.

Police say Ammara Amjad was arrested in Milton, Ont., on Thursday for allegedly participating in activities of the Islamic State group.

Amjad appeared in Brampton provincial court for a bail hearing and has been released subject to conditions.

Her next court date is set for Nov. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

