Womenswear brands Ann Taylor, Loft returning to Canada through Hudson’s Bay stores

September 25, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 42 min on September 25, 2024
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay says Ann Taylor and Loft will return to Canada through a partnership with the department store.

The deal with Centric Brands LLC, a U.S. firm which holds distribution rights to the womenswear retailers, will see Ann Taylor and Loft open stores within some Hudson’s Bay locations and online.

Ann Taylor will crop up in 30 Hudson’s Bay stores while Loft will appear in 60.

Ann Taylor’s assortment will include workwear like suits, blazers, dresses and pants, while Loft’s merchandise will be made up of work and casual items like jackets, denim and sweaters.

Both brands departed Canada in 2020, when its then-parent company Ascena Retail Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

In recent months, Hudson’s Bay has added Target kids line Cat & Jack to its stores and parent company HBC announced plans to buy Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman before combining them into a new business with Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

