Woodbine Entertainment cancels King’s Plate due to heavy rains

August 17, 2024 — Changed at 19 h 42 min on August 17, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The King’s Plate has been cancelled.

Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointing to the weather as the reason.

“In the interest of safety for our horses and horse people, Woodbine Entertainment has cancelled the remainder of Saturday’s live racing card due to unsafe racing conditions caused by heavy rains in the Greater Toronto Area,” the statement said.

Woodbine Entertainment later said that the event would be rescheduled for next Friday.

Thirteen contestants, including champion and multiple stakes winner My Boy Prince, will compete for the $1 million King’s Plate, the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

It is the 165th edition of The King’s Plate, which is North America’s oldest continually run race and contested at 1 1/4 miles on the Woodbine all-weather course.

