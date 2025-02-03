Worker dead after falling from ladder placed against billboard in Toronto

February 3, 2025 at 16 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a worker has died after he fell this morning from a ladder while working on a billboard in the city’s west end.

Police say officers, paramedics and firefighters responded to the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets shortly before 9 a.m.

They say a male was working on a billboard and he fell from the ladder.

Police say paramedics were trying to help the worker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

