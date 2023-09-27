Yankees’ Boone repeats that slugger Judge is not expected to need offseason toe surgery

September 26, 2023 at 23 h 15 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Yankees’ Boone repeats that slugger Judge is not expected to need offseason toe surgery

TORONTO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is not expected to require offseason surgery on his ailing toe.

Judge was sidelined for 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

Judge is batting .266 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 102 games. He is in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract that he signed last offseason.

Last month, a little more than two weeks after Judge came off the injured list, Boone said he didn’t expect the reigning AL MVP to need surgery.

Before the Yankees played the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Boone was asked whether he’s relieved that Judge will likely avoid surgery this winter.

“I’ve kind of felt that way for a while,” Boone said. “I think the relief is in that it’s gone as well as it has since he’s come back. The hope was that he would even improve as it’s gone along, and that’s been the case, too. That’s what I’ve seen, the way he’s been able to move around the bases and things like that. I think there’s been a steady improvement the whole time and I think that’s what’s been encouraging.”

Judge also missed nine games in late April and early May because of a strained right hip.

Judge was not in the starting lineup against Toronto on Tuesday.

“I kind of wanted to get him a day at some point,” Boone said. “Coming off a long, wet series and a lot of hours at the yard. I just felt like the first day here with the turf, I felt like today was the day.”

Last season, Judge hit 62 home runs to break the AL record and help lead New York to the AL East title. The Yankees were swept in the league championship series by the eventual World Series champion Astros.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe was also not in New York’s starting lineup Tuesday. Oswaldo Cabrera started in right field and Oswald Peraza was at shortstop.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Montreal Alouettes look to clinch playoff spot with win over Redblacks
Ontario News

Montreal Alouettes look to clinch playoff spot with win over Redblacks

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes can punch their ticket into the CFL playoffs this week. Montreal (7-7)…

Alena Sharp headlines Canada’s golf team for the Santiago Pan American Games
Ontario News

Alena Sharp headlines Canada’s golf team for the Santiago Pan American Games

TORONTO — Canada's golf team believes it can win another medal at the Pan American Games. Myles Creighton…