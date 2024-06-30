Yankees’ Juan Soto a late add to lineup after sitting out Saturday because of bruised right hand

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was a late addition to the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays after sitting out a loss a day earlier because of a bruised right hand.

The three-time All-Star and 2020 NL batting champion singled against Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman in his first at-bat and scored on Aaron Judge’s 31st home run of the season.

Soto was injured Friday night after he slid into home plate in the fourth inning of a 16-5 win. He rolled over after touching home plate with his left hand and his right hand slammed into the dirt.

Judge had been expected to play right field, with Trent Grisham in center, but New York added Soto to the lineup minutes before first pitch. Soto started in right field and Judge was the designated hitter.

Before making his decision, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Soto was feeling better.

“Pretty significant improvement from where he was yesterday with the treatment he was able to get,” Boone said.

Soto came in batting .302 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. He said he felt pain during batting practice Saturday, forcing him to alter his swing.

“I don’t want him compromising anything or changing his swing,” Boone said. “If there’s any of that, we’ll wait.”

Soto on Saturday had X-rays, which did not show a fracture.

The Yankees are off Monday before hosting Cincinnati on Tuesday.

