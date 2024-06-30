Yankees’ Juan Soto sits out loss to Blue Jays because of bruised right hand

TORONTO (AP) — Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was scratched from the lineup because of a bruised right hand about 20 minutes before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but manager Aaron Boone said afterward that X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

“He took some swings pregame and it just wasn’t good enough to go today,” Boone said. “Obviously a lot of treatment today and into the night. We’ll see what we have tomorrow.”

Oswaldo Cabrera started in right field for Soto, who is batting .302 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Soto was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning of Friday’s 16-5 win, one of three runs he scored in New York’s highest-scoring game of the season. He rolled over after touching home plate with his left hand and his right hand slammed into the dirt.

Soto hit a three-run home run and a single after injuring his hand.

“It wasn’t much of an issue for him the rest of the game last night,” Boone said. “He went home fine and woke up this morning with some swelling in there.”

If Soto’s hand does not improve, Boone said there was a chance the three-time All-Star and 2020 NL batting champion could undergo further tests once the team returns to New York following Sunday’s series finale in Toronto.

