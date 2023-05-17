Yankees starter German ejected in fourth inning after hand inspection

May 17, 2023 at 0 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — New York Yankees starter Domingo German was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires completed an inspection of his throwing hand.

German had retired all nine batters he faced over the first three innings. He was replaced by right-hander Ian Hamilton.

Umpires will occasionally check a pitcher’s hand or fingers for foreign or sticky substances during a game. A pitcher’s glove, hat and belt may also be inspected. 

The Yankees had a 2-0 lead when German was ejected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023. 

