York police seek information in alleged kidnapping of Toronto man

TORONTO — Police north of Toronto say they are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects in an alleged kidnapping.

York Regional Police issued a statement identifying the victim is 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni of Toronto.

Police allege Marchioni was assaulted and forced into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX while he was leaving his place of business in Vaughan, Ont., at about 2:15 am. on Friday.

They say the two suspects were last seen exiting to Langstaff Road and southbound on Highway 400, and that a black Dodge Ram pickup may also be involved.

Police say the homicide unit is investigating, and has not yet been able to identify the suspects involved.

Police are seeking information about the incident from the public, including anyone in the area at the time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.