York reaches tentative deal with faculty association ahead of fall semester

August 20, 2024 at 19 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
York reaches tentative deal with faculty association ahead of fall semester

TORONTO — The York University Faculty Association says it has reached a tentative deal with the university.

The association says the deal to extend the collective agreement until April 2027 was brokered just before midnight Monday.

If ratified, the deal would avert a strike or a walkout at the large Toronto-based university, where fall classes are scheduled to start in two weeks.

The union had previously said a major issue had been increased class sizes linked to the restructuring of university’s Glendon and Keele campuses.

An update posted to the union’s website says the deal would see wages increase by 3.1 per cent in the first year and 2.85 per cent in the second and third year of the agreement.

The union says an online ratification vote will open Thursday after a membership meeting to discuss the deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario reaches tentative deal with Catholic teachers, ensuring no strikes
Ontario News

Ontario reaches tentative deal with Catholic teachers, ensuring no strikes

TORONTO — Ontario's Catholic teachers have reached a tentative contract deal with the province, ensuring…

CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay to leave union by end of next month
Ontario News

CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay to leave union by end of next month

TORONTO — Brian Ramsay is stepping down as executive director of the CFL Players' Association, the…

LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday after deal was put on hold
Ontario News

LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday after deal was put on hold

TORONTO — Questions surrounding the end of a two-week-long strike at Ontario's main liquor retailer…