York Region police charge 25 people after drug trafficking probe

Police say 25 people have been charged with 113 criminal offences following a year-long investigation into an alleged drug smuggling network.

York Regional Police say they started investigating a suspected local drug trafficking operation in June 2021.

They say investigators discovered the alleged drug network also operated in the Greater Toronto Area and other areas of Ontario, including Durham Region, London and the Kawartha Lakes.

Other police services, including Durham Regional Police, Toronto police, the Ontario Provincial Police and London police, joined the investigation.

Police say they seized 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, a half kilogram of fentanyl and 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, along with $136,000 in cash, firearms and ammunition.

The charges laid against those arrested include conspiracy to commit trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.