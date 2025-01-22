York Region police seeking suspects after woman, dogs shot in alleged home invasion

January 22, 2025 at 17 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
York Region police seeking suspects after woman, dogs shot in alleged home invasion

York Regional Police are searching for at least three suspects after an alleged armed home invasion northwest of Toronto left a woman injured and one of her dogs dead.

Police say they responded to a report of a woman shot at a home in Nobleton, Ont., just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They allege three male suspects broke into the home and shot the woman and her two dogs, fatally injuring one of the pets.

They say the 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while four other people who were in the home at the time were uninjured.

Police allege the suspects also poured accelerant inside the home and tried to set it on fire before fleeing.

Police say it was an isolated incident and investigators believe it was targeted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

York Regional Police officer facing breach of trust, obstruction of justice charges
Ontario News

York Regional Police officer facing breach of trust, obstruction of justice charges

York Regional Police say one of their officers is facing more than two dozen charges — including obstructing…

Motorcyclist dead after collision in York Region, police seek witnesses
Ontario News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in York Region, police seek witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses after a collision left a motorcyclist dead in Stouffville, Ont. York Regional…

Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park, York Region police investigate
Ontario News

Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park, York Region police investigate

KESWICK, Ont. — York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community…