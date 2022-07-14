York Regional Police charge man, woman in historical sexual offences against children

York Regional Police say a man and woman who had been involved with a Toronto-area church have been charged in the alleged sexual assault of two girls three decades ago.

Police say their investigation began in early June, when a woman came forward and alleged she had been sexually assaulted by the two suspects as a youth, when she attended the same church as them.

Investigators say the woman alleged the sexual assaults took place between 1987 and 1990, when she was between the age of 13 and 17.

Police say a second woman came forward in late June and alleged she was sexually assaulted by the man between 1992 and 1993, when she was between 13 and 14 years old, and was a member of the same church as the suspect.

Investigators say the 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who’ve been charged were members of the Banfield Memorial Church in North York and the man held positions as youth pastor and youth leader during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Investigators say the two accused may have been involved with several church groups in York and Niagara regions and possibly other jurisdictions, and are asking any additional victims to come forward.

Police say the man faces several charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual intercourse with a person under 14. The woman is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.