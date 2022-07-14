York Regional Police charge man, woman in historical sexual offences against children

July 14, 2022 at 17 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press

York Regional Police say a man and woman who had been involved with a Toronto-area church have been charged in the alleged sexual assault of two girls three decades ago.

Police say their investigation began in early June, when a woman came forward and alleged she had been sexually assaulted by the two suspects as a youth, when she attended the same church as them.

Investigators say the woman alleged the sexual assaults took place between 1987 and 1990, when she was between the age of 13 and 17. 

Police say a second woman came forward in late June and alleged she was sexually assaulted by the man between 1992 and 1993, when she was between 13 and 14 years old, and was a member of the same church as the suspect.

Investigators say the 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who’ve been charged were members of the Banfield Memorial Church in North York and the man held positions as youth pastor and youth leader during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Investigators say the two accused may have been involved with several church groups in York and Niagara regions and possibly other jurisdictions, and are asking any additional victims to come forward.

Police say the man faces several charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual intercourse with a person under 14. The woman is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Overnight crashes kill two, mother and baby sent to hospital: Peel Regional Police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a pair of overnight crashes killed two people and sent…

Ontario News

Man, 71, dead after golf cart enters pond on GTA course: police

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police in York Region say officers have recovered the body of a 71-year-old man after reports a golf cart went…

Ontario News

One person ‘unaccounted for’ after golf cart enters pond in GTA: police

Police in York Region say they've received reports that a man is missing after a golf cart went into…