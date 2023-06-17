York Regional Police investigating shooting at Aurora home that left one man dead

June 17, 2023
The Canadian Press
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Aurora earlier this week that left one man dead and sent a woman to hospital.

Police say they were called to a home on Stubbs Lane during the noon hour on Monday, June 12.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and at this point they have no suspect details.

They are asking anyone with information, or who may have video or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting to please come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2023.

