York Regional Police officer facing breach of trust, obstruction of justice charges

York Regional Police say one of their officers is facing more than two dozen charges — including obstructing justice and breach of public trust — after an investigation by the force’s professional standards bureau.

Police say Const. Guangnan (Garry) Sun was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 23 counts of unauthorized use of computer, two counts of breach of trust by a public officer and one count of obstructing justice.

Police spokesperson James Dickson did not provide further details on the allegations or the charges, saying the case is before the courts.

Police say Sun began working for York Regional Police in August 2022, and worked at the #5 District.

They say he most recently worked at a community resource centre operated by police in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police say Sun was released from custody without conditions and he is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket, Ont., court on Feb. 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.