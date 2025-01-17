York Regional Police officer facing breach of trust, obstruction of justice charges

January 16, 2025 at 21 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
York Regional Police officer facing breach of trust, obstruction of justice charges

York Regional Police say one of their officers is facing more than two dozen charges — including obstructing justice and breach of public trust — after an investigation by the force’s professional standards bureau.

Police say Const. Guangnan (Garry) Sun was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 23 counts of unauthorized use of computer, two counts of breach of trust by a public officer and one count of obstructing justice.

Police spokesperson James Dickson did not provide further details on the allegations or the charges, saying the case is before the courts.

Police say Sun began working for York Regional Police in August 2022, and worked at the #5 District.

They say he most recently worked at a community resource centre operated by police in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police say Sun was released from custody without conditions and he is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket, Ont., court on Feb. 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Waterloo Regional Police make arrest after walnuts stolen twice from same business
Ontario News

Waterloo Regional Police make arrest after walnuts stolen twice from same business

Police say a man has been charged with possession of stolen property after thousands of dollars' worth…

Teen in Monday Amber Alert located: Waterloo Regional Police
Ontario News

Teen in Monday Amber Alert located: Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. Police issued the alert…

Peel Regional Police detail results of major firearms probe
Ontario News

Peel Regional Police detail results of major firearms probe

Peel police say they have seized the largest number of firearms in a single investigation in the force's history. Police say 71 illegal…