York Regional Police officer seriously injured in collision with Canada Post truck

June 14, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 42 min on June 14, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — York Regional Police say an officer was sent to hospital after a Canada Post truck collided with a police vehicle.

They say the officer was being treated for serious injuries at a Toronto hospital.

Toronto police are investigating the collision, which took place on Steeles Avenue near Highway 404 around 2:40 a.m.

Toronto police say the officer was parked when the crash took place.

They say the other driver remained on scene.

Police say a stretch of Steeles Avenue from Highway 404 to Woodbine Avenue, as well as the Steeles Avenue ramps to the highway, would be closed into rush hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.

