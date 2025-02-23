Young Toronto FC midfielder Markus Cimermancic has a week to remember

It’s been a heck of a week for Markus Cimermancic.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old midfielder found out he was being rewarded with a homegrown player contract to join the Toronto FC first team. On Friday, when the signing was announced, he learned he was making his MLS debut the next day in the season opener at D.C. United.

“Honestly I think I woke up like four or five times during the night,” he said when asked about his nerves. “I guess I didn’t sleep too well.

“I would describe it as excited and nervous at the same time. I was excited to get out there because I did believe in myself. But also very nervous because I was making my MLS debut.”

It’s been a journey 10 years in the making.

“Honestly a dream come true … I’ve been just trying to get here for so long,” he said.

Cimermancic, from Kitchener, Ont., joined the Toronto academy in February 2015 (after seven years with the Kitchener Spirit). He represented the academy across all age groups and then spent three seasons with Toronto FC II.

Cimermancic, the 36th player in club history to join the first team from the academy, was one of three reserve players invited to join the top team at its pre-season training camp. And Cimermancic, after 59 appearances for TFC 2, took advantage.

“He’s the type of player who can run all day … wherever he’s been, he’s made an impact,” Toronto coach Robin Fraser said during camp.

The club surprised Cimermancic with news of his contract, later revealing the moment in a social media video. While in camp in Florida he was told he was doing a media interview, but only to see GM Jason Hernandez back in Toronto when he sat down in front of a laptop.

“I’m here to tell you that the club is very very happy with you and we’d like to bring you on full time with a homegrown contract,” said Hernandez.

Cimermancic paused.

“I think I’m going to cry,” he said eventually. “I really appreciate it.

“I’ve been really working hard towards this and I’m going to give everything to the club, I promise you that,” he added, his voice breaking.

“I think I’m going to be sick,” he said after the call ended. “I’ve got to call my mom.”

Wearing No. 71, Cimermancic played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

“I thought he was very good in his first MLS start,” said Fraser. “He got put in some tough situations a few times but I thought he handled it well and I think he went through the ups and downs that you see from a first-time player. As the game went on, he really grew into it. And I thought he was very very solid.”

Cimermancic agreed, admitting he felt “really nervous” when he got the ball early in Saturday’s game — with his parents and another family member in the stands watching on a chilly night at Audi Field.

“But I think as I connected a few passes and as the game wore on, I grew into the game a bit more.”

While new to MLS, Cimermancic offered a veteran’s take on the game, which saw Toronto rally twice from one-goal deficits.

“We were happy to get the point but we thought we deserved more … we were pleased but not satisfied,” he said.

Richie Laryea won the 70th-minute penalty, converted by Federico Bernardeschi, that tied the game at 2-2.

Captain Jonathan Osorio also had a goal for Toronto, adding to his franchise record of having scored in 13 straight seasons. Boris Enow and Christian Benteke had the goals for D.C. United, which got a fine performance in goal from South Korean goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong in his MLS debut.

Italian Lorenzo Insigne, whom Toronto is trying to convince to move on, was not in the matchday squad.

Toronto plays at Orlando City next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.