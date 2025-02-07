Youth charged after allegedly threatening staff member at Ontario school: police

Provincial police say a young person is facing charges after allegedly threatening a staff member at a school in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont.

Police say they were called to a school on County Road 40 Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

They say a youth from the Quinte area was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police say the accused has since been released from custody.

A future court date has been scheduled.

The accused young person’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.