Youth charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of young man in Toronto

A young person has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man near a transit station in Toronto’s north end.

Toronto police say officers were called to Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, near Finch Station, on Sunday night where they found the 23-year-old man who had been stabbed.

They say the man was lying in the southbound curb lane on Yonge Street and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a young person was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The accused – whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – was set to appear in court Friday.

Police say the death is the city’s 53rd homicide of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.