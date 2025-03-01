Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck north of Toronto

Police say a youth has died after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck earlier this month in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy is now facing charges in the case that highlights the dangers of towing people behind vehicles in any way.

Police say the incident happened in a residential area just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 12. Heavy snowfall was blanketing the city north of Toronto at the time.

Police say the youth was injured while being towed and later died in hospital.

The teenage driver of the pickup truck has been charged with dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing death.

Police are reminding drivers that their actions behind the wheel can have “permanent and devastating consequences.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.