Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck north of Toronto

February 28, 2025 at 20 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck north of Toronto

Police say a youth has died after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck earlier this month in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy is now facing charges in the case that highlights the dangers of towing people behind vehicles in any way.

Police say the incident happened in a residential area just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 12. Heavy snowfall was blanketing the city north of Toronto at the time.

Police say the youth was injured while being towed and later died in hospital.

The teenage driver of the pickup truck has been charged with dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing death.

Police are reminding drivers that their actions behind the wheel can have “permanent and devastating consequences.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Former Japan youth international Aoi Kizaki becomes fifth player on AFC Toronto squad
Ontario News

Former Japan youth international Aoi Kizaki becomes fifth player on AFC Toronto squad

TORONTO — Former Japan youth international Aoi Kizaki is the latest soccer talent to join AFC Toronto…

Toronto FC loans teenage defender Adam Pearlman to CPL’s Halifax Wanderers
Ontario News

Toronto FC loans teenage defender Adam Pearlman to CPL’s Halifax Wanderers

TORONTO — Toronto FC has sent teenage defender Adam Pearlman on a season-long loan to Halifax Wanderers…

Bernardeschi penalty helps Toronto rally for 2-2 draw in D.C. in MLS season opener
Ontario News

Bernardeschi penalty helps Toronto rally for 2-2 draw in D.C. in MLS season opener

WASHINGTON — Toronto FC leaves the U.S. capital with honours even, not a bad showing for anyone flying…