Youth Movement: Raptors rookies playing critical minutes in close games

TORONTO — In the final minutes of a close game the Toronto Raptors had rookies Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo playing with sophomore Gradey Dick and four-year veteran Scottie Barnes.

At 23 years of age, Barnes was the oldest Raptor on the floor as Toronto tried to complete a 23-point comeback in a 121-115 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Shead said that it was proof the Raptors’ rebuild is going to plan.

“I think that’s a testament to us. We didn’t shy away from it,” said Shead, who scored a career-high 16 points and added nine assists off the bench. “I think we accepted the challenge, and we looked forward to it and I think it was really fun and we made it fun.

“We’re young, but that’s how you learn.”

Walter, Toronto’s first-round pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, also saw promise in the young lineup.

“That just shows the maturity that we have and what we want for the future,” said Walter, who finished with 13 points. “Having games like this early in our careers, I know in the future, we’re going to be ready for times like that.”

It was just Toronto’s third loss in 11 games as the Raptors have found their rhythm since a five-game losing skid in early January. Shead said the team is nearing head coach Darko Rajakovic’s vision of what the Raptors could be.

“I think he preaches perfection, and you won’t get to that, but you can get close,” said the 22-year-old Shead, who was selected in the second round of the draft. “Just trying to push yourself and try to be perfect every game. He’s not going to beat you up for it, but he’s going to push you to it.

“Having a coach like that helps you because he just wants the best out of you.”

Walter started in place of RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., who missed the game after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol earlier Tuesday. Like Shead, he said increased playing time in Toronto and with the G-League’s Raptors 905 is helping him rapidly improve.

“Just having the ball in my hands a little bit more and being able to be a leader, it just brings my confidence up for times like this,” he said. “When people like Scottie or Gradey or whoever trust me with the ball in my hands.

“Playing with 905 definitely helped me work on my skills, and to help the game slow down for me.”

Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl had five points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of play for the Raptors before leaving the game with a right hip pointer. Point guard Immanuel Quickley, still on a minutes restriction after a hip injury, had nine points and five assists in nearly 21 minutes of play.

Barrett’s absence and Poeltl and Quickley’s reduced minutes helped make it possible for Shead, Walter and Mogbo to be on the floor for critical minutes against the Knicks.

Rajakovic said he was really happy with Mogbo’s performance against New York centre Karl-Anthony Towns, who dominated the game with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

“You could see how aggressive (Mogbo) was on defence,” said Rajakovic. “He did a great job of using his length. He ended up guarding Towns down the stretch on very important possessions.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.