October 2, 2023 at 16 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
Youths charged with hate-related offences after Pride flag damaged in Kitchener, Ont

KITCHENER, Ont. — Police say four male youths have been arrested and are facing multiple hate-related charges after a Pride flag from an Ontario high school was lit on fire.

Waterloo Regional Police say the flag was damaged on the afternoon of Sept. 21.

They say a group of youths between the ages of 15 and 17 allegedly took a Pride flag from a school in Kitchener, Ont., stepped on it and then set it on fire.

Investigators say no injuries were reported.

Four youths are now facing multiple charges.

Police say the charges include mischief motivated by hate, public incitement of hatred, and theft under $5,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

