Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

July 12, 2022 at 16 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Dalton Schoen of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL’s top performers of the week Tuesday.

Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player last season, completed 22-of-30 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Winnipeg’s 43-22 road win over B.C. on Saturday. The Bombers (5-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Lions (3-1) their first loss of the season.

Schoen had eight catches for 117 yards and two TDs versus B.C. He registered his first career 100-yard receiving game.

Logan accumulated 196 all-purpose yards in Calgary’s 49-6 win over the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night and also scored his first two career TDs. One came on a 122-yard return of a missed field goal attempt. 

Logan also had a 21-yard touchdown run.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.

