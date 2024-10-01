Zach Collaros, Rollan Milligan Jr., earn CFL top performer honours

TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. of the Saskatchewan Roughriders were named the CFL’s top performers of the week Tuesday.

Collaros was the top offensive player with a grade of 93.1. The veteran quarterback completed 21-of-26 passes for a season-high 432 yards and career-best six touchdowns in Winnipeg’s 55-27 win over Edmonton.

Milligan earned top defensive player honours with an 87.0 grade. He had three tackles (one for loss), a special-teams tackle and league-best seventh interception in Saskatchewan’s 29-16 win over Ottawa.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offensive line claimed top honours with a grade of 70.1 for its play in the club’s 32-29 overtime win over B.C. The top-graded individuals were: Coulter Woodmansey (70.3), Brandon Revenberg (67.3) and Brendan Bordner (64.1).

Montreal’s Nick Callender (75.7) earned the top individual grade (75.7).

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus. a sports analytics company.

The other winners included B.C. running back William Stanback (78.1), Winnipeg receiver Kenny Lawler (91.0), Edmonton defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (86.5), Ottawa linebacker Tyron Vrede (72.0), Montreal returner James Letcher Jr. (82.1), Hamilton punter Nik Constantinou (79.8) and Winnipeg special-teams player Fabian Weitz (90.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.