Zhang to make fifth Olympic appearance as part of Canada’s table tennis team

TORONTO — Mo Zhang and Eugene Wang will lead an experienced Canadian table tennis team at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Zhang, from Vancouver, will be competing at her fifth Olympics as part of the roster announced Thursday by Table Tennis Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The 35-year-old reached the Round of 16 at the Tokyo Games, matching Canada’s best ever Olympic result in women’s singles. She also finished ninth in mixed doubles with Wang.

Wang, from Aurora, Ont., will compete in an Olympics for the fourth time.

The 38-year-old veteran helped the men’s team to a ninth-place finish in his Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games.

Jeremy Hazin, 24, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Edward Ly, 21, of Lachine, Que., were also named to the team.

“I’m very happy that I can play in my fifth Olympic Games. It’s an honour to be competing in the Olympics with other top Canadian athletes,” Zhang said in a release. “I’m excited about the Opening Ceremony on the Seine, and also having an audience at these Games. I hope we play well in every game without any regrets, and I hope we can play to our highest level.”

Table tennis will take place July 27 to Aug. 10 at the South Paris Arena 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.