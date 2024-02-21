ZoomerMedia buys digital media publisher Curiocity for $5 million

TORONTO — ZoomerMedia Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Curiocity Group Inc. as it seeks to bolster its digital presence in Canada.

The Toronto-based media company says it paid $5 million in cash for Curiocity, which it calls one of Alberta’s leading digital media publishers.

A news release announcing the acquisition says Curiocity also has a presence in other key markets in Canada and focuses on hyper-local content.

In addition to TV, radio and print properties, ZoomerMedia also owns blogTO and Daily Hive, two other outlets focused on hyper-local news that were acquired in 2022.

The acquisition of Curiocity comes after ZoomerMedia recently announced it had purchased a radio station in Ontario from Bell Media.

CJOS Bounce 92.3FM in Owen Sound was among 45 radio stations recently divested by Bell Media as part of a massive shakeup that also included widespread layoffs and programming cuts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSXV:ZUM)

