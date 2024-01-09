Zumwinkle, Carpenter, Schroeder PWHL’s first stars of the week

TORONTO — Minnesota right-winger Grace Zumwinkle and New York forward Alex Carpenter and goaltender Corinne Schroeder were named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s first three stars of the week Monday.

The PWHL opened its inaugural season Jan. 1.

Zumwinkle scored four goals in two games, including the PWHL’s first hat trick, in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over Montreal on Saturday in front of 13,316 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The former University of Minnesota captain also scored the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Boston in Minnesota’s first game.

Carpenter won the draw that contributed to the first ever PWHL goal by Ella Shelton, and had a goal and an assist, in New York’s 4-0 shutout of Toronto on New Year’s Day.

Carpenter also scored in New York’s home-opener, a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Friday.

Schroeder of Elm Creek, Man., posted a 29-save shutout in the New Year’s Day blanking of Toronto.

The 24-year-old preserved New York’s one-goal lead through the second period despite Toronto’s 16-4 advantage in shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.