There are so many reasons why every proud Canadian ought to be closely following the current federal election campaign.

We know that we are obliged to take an interest in politics and the platforms, positions, principles and promises of the candidates, who want to represent us. If we do not vote, we have no right to complain about governments. People in other parts of the world are dying just to enjoy the freedom we take for granted. We need to ensure our voices are heard so that our representatives act in our best interests.

Plus, a lot of our money is being spent on this exercise. Taxpayers foot the entire bill of staging an election, and a large percentage of what candidates spend to get our votes.

The preliminary estimated cost of holding the 45th federal general election (GE) is $570 million or approximately $18.61 for each registered elector. The estimated cost includes expenditures related to delivering and closing out the election, and includes reimbursements to parties and candidates for eligible election expenses.

A candidate who is elected or receives at least 10 per cent of the valid votes cast at the election and filed the Candidate’s Electoral Campaign Return and other required documents within their filing deadline is entitled to a partial reimbursement of paid election expenses and certain other expenses. These reimbursements are publicly funded.

Candidates put a lot of moolah in their bids to woo voters. For example, Stormont-Dudas-Glengarry MP Eric Duncan’s campaign cost $108,989 in 2021 to get 29,255 votes. He was reimbursed for $48,177. At the same time, Liberal Denis Moquin, who received 12,443 ballots, had eligible expenses of $28,418 and was reimbursed for $15,952.

The payback for the winners is not all that shabby.

A backbench Member of Parliament’s salary is currently $203,100. A minister is paid $299,900, while the Prime Minister gets $406,200.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is up in arms because it predicts MPs were to get a 3.9 per cent pay raise April 1.

“Instead of padding their pockets again this year, it’s time for MPs to stand up for taxpayers and demand an end to these pay raises,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Canadians can’t afford one more dollar going to highly paid politicians and MPs don’t deserve another raise.”

MPs’ salaries may become an issue in the current campaign, however, few people, regardless of how much money they would make, would ever consider running for public office.

Voters are creatures of habit, thus, results in most ridings are easy to predict.

However, there are always some nebulous factors. For example, the new riding of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry has been formed since North Glengarry was shifted from the former riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, where Liberal Francis Drouin was re-elected in 2021. The addition of North Glengarry may alter the results. And the Liberals are being represented by Cornwall Councillor Sarah Good, who in 2022 got more votes than any other candidate.

Everyone takes a different approach to assessing the contenders. Some suggest voters size up the candidates as if they were applying for a job, and the electors are the boss.

What are their qualifications? Where do they see themselves five years from now? If they were a tree, would they be an oak or a willow? Do they get along well in groups? How did they handle a recent dispute involving coworkers? Have they shared some very embarrassing photos on social media?

Of course, electors will be influenced by what happens on the national campaign trail, where the prime figures will be Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, in addition to the orange elephant in the room.

This ought to be a race for the ages.

Keep your eye on the promises, and keep those elbows up.

What do you think? Let us know at rmahoney@seawaynews.media